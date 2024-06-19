ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) vs. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Head-To-Head Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $8.68 million 0.30 -$11.39 million N/A N/A Globus Medical $1.57 billion 5.79 $122.87 million $0.64 104.75

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -130.99% -207.78% -113.22% Globus Medical 3.51% 8.82% 7.06%

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ReShape Lifesciences and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Medical 0 4 7 0 2.64

Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Globus Medical beats ReShape Lifesciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus. It is also involved in developing ReShape Obalon Balloon System, consists of a swallowable capsule that tracks and displays the location of the balloon during placement; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) device, a technology that is in development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

