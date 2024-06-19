Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.55 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $110.55 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,034.78 or 1.00010135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00081586 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11267934 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,503,743.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

