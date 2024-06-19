Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 731,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises 3.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $76,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 383,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,270. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

