Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $36.37 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $36,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after buying an additional 163,373 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,838. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

