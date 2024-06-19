Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $13.54 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.23% of BOK Financial worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. 76,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

