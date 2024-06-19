Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $12.45 Million Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.97% of 1st Source worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 1st Source by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $56.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

1st Source Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.