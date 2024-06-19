Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 2.2 %

RRX opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -297.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

