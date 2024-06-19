Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,035 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 4.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. 3,589,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,787. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

