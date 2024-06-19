Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.32 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 54.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $6,996,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $6,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,092,000 after purchasing an additional 182,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

