QUASA Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,241.38 and approximately $854.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,928.56 or 1.00052691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00082128 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198788 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $641.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.