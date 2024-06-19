Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tellurian Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tellurian in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Stock Down 6.4 %

TELL stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $492.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.46. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495,864 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.