Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Issued By Zacks Research

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.