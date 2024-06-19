Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lessened by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for approximately 2.6% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 244.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

