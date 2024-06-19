PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.70. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

