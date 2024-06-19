ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.00

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 850509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 138,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 66,715 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 553,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 25,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

