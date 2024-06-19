Prism Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 199,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,274. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

