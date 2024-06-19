Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 236070484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The company has a market capitalization of £33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.