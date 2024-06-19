Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 236070484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
About Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premier African Minerals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.