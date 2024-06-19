Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.88. 252,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 237,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

