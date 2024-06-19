Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.