PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.