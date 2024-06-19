PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0037

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $32.42 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00111959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

