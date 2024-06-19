Populous (PPT) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Populous (PPT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $177,772.45 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

Buying and Selling Populous

