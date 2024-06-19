Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $337.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.45 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

