POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.78

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 406098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $711.69 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Stories

