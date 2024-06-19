Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.19

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Paradigm Capital decreased their price objective on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$33.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

