Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.68

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 5305457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,561 shares of company stock worth $2,569,511. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

