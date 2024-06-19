Philip Morris International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 75.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

PM stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

