Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. 5,990,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,109. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

