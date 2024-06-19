Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

