Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.92

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday. The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 191574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $502.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 279.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

