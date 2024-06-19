Peoples Bank KS Sells 312 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.8% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $227.68. 2,072,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,347. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

