Peoples Bank KS Sells 20 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in McKesson by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after acquiring an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, reaching $602.93. The company had a trading volume of 446,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,227. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $604.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.85 and its 200 day moving average is $517.58.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.