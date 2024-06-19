Peoples Bank KS Has $646,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Novartis were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock remained flat at $104.93 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.73. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

