Peoples Bank KS Has $305,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Garmin were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Garmin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after buying an additional 108,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Garmin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.79. 501,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

