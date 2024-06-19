Peoples Bank KS Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

