Peoples Bank KS Acquires 175 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

ZBH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $106.69. 1,750,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.