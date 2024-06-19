Pensionfund Sabic Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GWW traded up $7.04 on Wednesday, reaching $924.49. The company had a trading volume of 216,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $935.97 and a 200-day moving average of $920.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

