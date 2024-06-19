Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $45,692,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $5,947,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,246. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

