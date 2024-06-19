Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $173,325,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,141,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. 17,125,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,164,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

