Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.57 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 1,266,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,199. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

