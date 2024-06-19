Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Masco by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $8,495,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Masco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. 924,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

