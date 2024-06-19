Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $247.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,224. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.