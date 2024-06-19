Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 7,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,911. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

