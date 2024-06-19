Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.52 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 745,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.