Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 7,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after buying an additional 294,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,878,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT remained flat at $24.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 443,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,805. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

