Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 559,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 210,666 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 1,392,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

