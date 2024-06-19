Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.29.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.0 %

PCTY stock traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. 546,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,660. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $133.72 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

