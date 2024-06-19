Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 593,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 163,131 shares.The stock last traded at $105.91 and had previously closed at $103.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

