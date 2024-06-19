Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. 2,647,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,168. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

