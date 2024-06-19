Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 14,345 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

